OPP advise of increased wildlife collisions in North Bay area

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in North Bay are advising of increased highway collisions involving deer, moose, and bear in the area when compared to June of last year.

Officials say officers have responded to 26 animal related collision already this month and a total of 70 this year.



“On June 13, officers investigated four deer collisions and one moose collision,” read a June 19 media release issued by OPP.

“Animals pose a significant danger at night but these type of collisions occur at all hours of the day. Some of the collisions involved multiple moose and deer.”



OPP are reminding members of the public to be safe and consider taking the following steps to help reduce the risk of a wildlife collision, especially at night:

Prepare yourself mentally. Think about and predict what you might do if an animal suddenly darted out in front of you or ran towards your vehicle.

Reduce your speed. Speeding reduces the drivers' ability to steer away from objects on the roadway, it extends the distance required to stop and it increases the force of impact in the event of a collision.

Watch for movement along the sides of the road and for shining eyes, which will be your headlights reflecting off the animals eyes.

Since 2016, police have responded to two animal related collisions that resulted in fatalities.