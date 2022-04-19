OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash
A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.
Despite the damage, Ontario Provincial Police report no one was killed.
In London the winter weather slowed the evening commute, but municipal road crews ensured wet streets and sidewalks didn’t turn icy.
“We are still out for walks, don’t want to stay inside so we are still going to enjoy the day,” said Sarah McCulley.
It was less enjoyable for cyclists and drivers who had already removed their snow tires for the season.
“I was hoping to get back home before it snowed. It might force me to rearrange my schedule tomorrow,” said Bronwin Wilson.
Despite living in a snow belt, noo one seemed to appreciate a winter wonderland in April.
Even Londoners who claim to love winter weren’t happy to see all this snow.
“I’m a fan generally of winter, but it’s late in the season and I’m no longer into it,” said Jen Smith.
There is relief on the horizon for those frustrated by the frosty weather as seesawing temperatures will continue with forecasted highs over 20 degrees this weekend.
-
'It's beautiful to see': community rallies to support residents displaced by apartment firePeople displaced by a west end fire continue to have a community rallying around them to make sure they have everything they need.
-
Sudbury's health unit works with Capreol clinic to get people caught up on vaccinationsPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Capreol Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic to help residents who don’t have a primary care provider catch up on routine immunizations.
-
Winnipeg city councillor wants donations through property taxes for reconciliationBefore committee meetings begin at Winnipeg City Hall, there is a land acknowledgement that states Winnipeg is located on the Treaty 1 Territory and the traditional homeland of the Métis Nation. Now a city Councillor wants to turn these words into dollars.
-
Transparency questioned after Ontario school district pulls Cree author's bookOntario school board trustees are seeking transparency and clarity after a Winnipeg-based Cree author's children's book was temporarily pulled from schools over complaints.
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing AmazonThe husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in CubaA Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Sudbury groups hope to help monarch butterfliesWith Earth Day on April 22, a few groups in Sudbury are giving out free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in the city
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to UkraineTwo first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.