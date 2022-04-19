OPP 'amazed' there were no fatalities after a fiery crash

A fiery crash on Highway 401 near Union Road snarled traffic late Monday afternoon as a spring snowstorm swept across southwestern Ontario.

Despite the damage, Ontario Provincial Police report no one was killed.

In London the winter weather slowed the evening commute, but municipal road crews ensured wet streets and sidewalks didn’t turn icy.

“We are still out for walks, don’t want to stay inside so we are still going to enjoy the day,” said Sarah McCulley.

It was less enjoyable for cyclists and drivers who had already removed their snow tires for the season.

“I was hoping to get back home before it snowed. It might force me to rearrange my schedule tomorrow,” said Bronwin Wilson.

Despite living in a snow belt, noo one seemed to appreciate a winter wonderland in April.

Even Londoners who claim to love winter weren’t happy to see all this snow.

“I’m a fan generally of winter, but it’s late in the season and I’m no longer into it,” said Jen Smith.

There is relief on the horizon for those frustrated by the frosty weather as seesawing temperatures will continue with forecasted highs over 20 degrees this weekend.