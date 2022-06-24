Missing camper found safe in Tiny Township by OPP aviation team

A camper who went missing Friday morning after taking his dog for a walk at Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township has been found safe.

Provincial police say the OPP Aviation Unit located the 66-year-old man from British Columbia on a property near the park nearly eight hours after he was last seen.

Police had launched an extensive ground, air and water search with the help of the Coast Guard and K9 unit after the man was reported missing.

Police say he and his family are camping in the park.

Simcoe County paramedics took him to a local hospital for examination and to be treated for any injuries due to the weather.