OPP appeal for witnesses after dog shot in Clearview Township

Provincial police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was allegedly shot in Clearview Township Saturday afternoon.

Huronia West OPP said the owner was taking their dog for a walk in the Simcoe County Forest around Bear Alley near Centre Line Road at 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the dog's injuries are consistent with a shotgun blast.

OPP believe there may have been a witness who saw what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).