OPP appeal for witnesses after dog shot in Clearview Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Provincial police are appealing for witnesses after a dog was allegedly shot in Clearview Township Saturday afternoon.
Huronia West OPP said the owner was taking their dog for a walk in the Simcoe County Forest around Bear Alley near Centre Line Road at 3:30 p.m.
According to police, the dog's injuries are consistent with a shotgun blast.
OPP believe there may have been a witness who saw what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Skier died in incident at Whistler Blackcomb, resort confirmsA man in his 30s died in an incident on Whistler Mountain this week, a spokesperson for the ski resort confirmed to CTV News.
-
Sask. high school students tackle Ukraine-Russia war at model UN debateHigh school students debated topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Youth Delegate General Assembly in Prince Albert on Wednesday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses injunction on Alberta rules on drug-use sitesA last-ditch legal effort to temporarily bar supervised drug-use sites in Alberta from requiring clients to show personal identification has met a dead end in Canada's top court.
-
This 8-year-old Edmonton violin prodigy is already performing overseasAn Edmonton boy with fast fingers and a great ear for music is quickly becoming an internationally-recognized musical prodigy.
-
Man killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled pilot, community volunteerA Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
-
UVic receives $1.2M in B.C. funding for housing and dining projectBritish Columbia is helping build four housing and infrastructure projects using mass timber, including a new building at the University of Victoria.
-
Ottawa unveils $2.6B carbon capture tax credit for energy sectorOttawa is urging oil and gas companies to move quickly to take advantage of a major new tax credit for carbon capture and storage technology.
-
Nearly $400k of Sask. COVID-19 fines still unpaidNearly $400,000 worth of COVID-19 tickets remains unpaid in Saskatchewan, according to the Ministry of Justice.
-
Fire advisory declared in Rocky View CountyA fire advisory was declared for West Rocky View County Thursday afternoon.