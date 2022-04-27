OPP appeals to public for help finding missing teen
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a 16-year-old boy last seen in Orangeville Tuesday night.
Police say Anthony Luczay is known to frequent the Orangeville and Caledon areas.
They say they are concerned for "the safety and well-being" of the missing teen.
Luczay was on Broadway at Highway 10 in Orangeville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
He is five feet nine inches tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was wearing a green sweater with yellow writing 'RF HALL,' which is part of a school uniform, black pants, a white baseball hat with Toronto in blue letters, and a dark gray backpack.
Anyone with information on Luczay's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.
