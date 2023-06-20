OPP arrest accused serial scammer targeting multiple regions

One person faces charges in connection with several frauds in Ontario communities as police ask potential victims to come forward.

Ontario police say an investigation was launched in May into multiple scams and property crime-related offences that they say were linked to the same individual.

Police say the suspect identified himself as a heavy equipment operator and contractor and offered fake recreational vehicle and car detailing services.

They say he also used fraudulent names, online accounts, and emails for e-transfers to sell non-existent items like vehicles, boats, and tires.

Police say the scams took place beyond the City of Kawartha Lakes, reaching Haliburton Highlands, Peterborough, Essex County, Almaguin Highlands, Saugeen Shores and the Niagara region.

The accused, a 37-year-old man from Clarington, is charged with fraud under $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He has been remanded into custody with a court appearance scheduled for later in the week.

Police urge anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of this crime to contact the authorities.