OPP arrest alleged impaired transport truck driver

Chatham area OPP officers are crediting a Good Samaritan with helping to get an impaired transport truck driver off the roads.

An officer with the Elgin County OPP Chatham detachment located a commercial truck on Monday around 8:22 p.m. heading eastbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent after an individual called to report a suspected driver.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individual who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody,” police said in a news release.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old of Ste-Clotilde-Chatea, Que. has been charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Police say the as per statue, the driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

Police are reminding motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs are acceptable to consume and drive. If you see a suspected impaired driver, police ask you call 9-1-1 or the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.