OPP arrest driver after Highway 60 collision
Four people were taken to hospital after a collision on Highway 60 on Saturday afternoon, according to OPP.
Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the Huntsville Detachment said officers responded to several traffic complaints of an erratic driver on Highway 60 that lead to a collision.
OPP officers, with the help of witnesses, were able to find the driver, said police.
According to the OPP, an investigation found that the driver had consumed alcohol before the crash, resulting in four people suffering injuries.
Police said that an Etobicoke man has been charged with operation while impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous operation and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
According to OPP, the accused is scheduled to appear in a Huntsville courtroom on September 15th.
Police ask that if you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP on your mobile phone.
