OPP arrest Elliot Lake man accused of smashing parked cars while intoxicated

Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake says it responded to reports of a pickup truck hitting multiple cars at a residence on Willoughby Road just before midnight on Thursday.



The driver then left the scene heading towards Roman Avenue. Police say the driver then arrived at the detachment about 15 minutes later where officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol.



The driver, a 48-year-old Elliot Lake man, has been charged with:



• Dangerous operation

• Operation while impaired

• Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Mischief over $5,000

• Mischief under $5,000

• Failure to stop after accident

The accused’s license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.