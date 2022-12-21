OPP arrest man in connection to over $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich, Ont. home

A 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested in connection to a break-in which saw over $100,000 in Canadian currency stolen from a Goderich, Ont. home.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the man has been charged with two counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime and two counts of breach of probation.

According to OPP, the cash was stolen from the home overnight sometime between Nov. 11 and 12. The denominations of the cash were mainly $100 and $50 bills.

“Investigators believe that the accused did not act alone in this crime and that other members of the community still have information that should be brought forward to aid in the investigation,” OPP said in a news release. “Police are still asking for the public's assistance should they observe suspicious activity involving large Canadian bills.”

Huron County OPP are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.