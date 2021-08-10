OPP arrest man with machete and drugs in Huntsville, Ont.

OPP arrested a man with a machete and drugs after a traffic stop in Hunstville, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they pulled over a vehicle being driven in a concerning manner on Muskoka Road 3 North in Huntsville.

Police said the officer noticed that the driver was impaired and open alcohol was in plain view in the car.

After an investigation, the officer seized over a gram of suspected cocaine, .022 g of suspected crack cocaine, 3.16 g of suspected psilocybin (magic mushrooms), 2.11 g of cannabis and a machete, according to OPP.

The 40-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger from Burks Falls, Ont., were arrested and charged with a list of offences, including; possession of a schedule one and two substance charges, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and operation of a vehicle while impaired.

Police said that both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on September 15.