OPP arrest three in stolen vehicle collision near Ilderton, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Brian Snider
Middlesex county OPP say they have arrested three people in an incident involving a stolen car near Ilderton Monday morning.
Around 6 a.m., the OPP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Ilderton Road.
When police arrived on scene, three individuals fled. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen. OPP Emergency Response Team and the Canine Services Unit arrived was able to take one individual into custody.
Not to long after, two suspects fled to London, where they were arrested at a Viscount Road address, with the assistance of members with the London Police.
There were no injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. Details are still emerging at this time.
