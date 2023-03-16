OPP arrest two in Cochrane on drug charges Tuesday

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Cochrane arrested two people Tuesday morning on drug charges.

Around 5:15 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 West in Cochrane.

“During the investigation, the OPP seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl and cocaine,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Following the traffic stop, the 20-year-old driver from Laval, Que., was charged with two counts of trafficking and one count each of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a probation order.

Then just before 9 a.m., while on patrol on Railway Street in Cochrane, police spotted a wanted individual.

“That person was arrested on the strength of the warrant,” said police.

“During the investigation, the OPP seized a large quantity of cash and suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $67,000.”

The 27-year-old resident of Kingston, Ont., was charged with possession of proceeds or property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts each of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

Both individuals remain in custody Thursday pending a bail hearing.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.