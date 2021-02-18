Provincial police are looking for help identifying persons of interest after a theft from a store in Kingsville.

Members of the Kingsville OPP Detachment received a report of a theft that had just occurred on Feb. 9, around 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect took a quantity of items valued at over $1,000 from a store in the 300 block of Main Street in Kingsville.

Security camera footage captured two persons of interest who police are attempting to identify.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Kingsville Detachment or Community Street Crimes Unit.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.