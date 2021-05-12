OPP ask the public to avoid areas due to an investigation Wednesday morning
OPP are asking people to stay clear of several areas due to an investigation, Wednesday morning.
Police are currently investigating the following areas:
- James Street – Woodstock
- Baldwin Street and Frances Street – Tillsonburg
- Fourth Street – Straffordville
- College Line – Elgin County
OPP state while there is no threat to public safety, they request that people avoid the areas.
#OxfordOPP and members from West Region CSCU with @Woodstock_PS conducting joint investigations on Baldwin St & Francis St @TillsonburgTown , Fourth St Straffordville & College Line @ElginCounty & James St @WoodstockOnt Avoid the areas, no threat to public safety^pc pic.twitter.com/YuQlktxC7F— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 12, 2021