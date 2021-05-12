OPP ask the public to avoid areas due to an investigation Wednesday morning

OPP are asking people to stay clear of several areas due to an investigation, Wednesday morning.

Police are currently investigating the following areas:

James Street – Woodstock

Baldwin Street and Frances Street – Tillsonburg

Fourth Street – Straffordville

College Line – Elgin County

OPP state while there is no threat to public safety, they request that people avoid the areas.

