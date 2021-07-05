OPP asking for help finding missing 85-year-old eastern Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 85-year-old man.

Norman Ross left his home in Cloyne, Ont., about 100 km north of Kingston, on July 4, bound for Whitby. He was last heard from at around 5:30 p.m. that day, but he never arrived at his destination.

Ross is described as a white male, approximately 73 kg (160lbs) and 173 cm (5-foot-8) tall with white hair and a white beard. He is believed to be driving a red 2012 Toyota Tacoma crew cab pickup truck.

It's believed he was to travel Highway 41 to Highway 7, south on 37 to the 401 where he would travel west; however, it is not known if he took this route.

Any with information regarding Norman Ross's whereabouts is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.