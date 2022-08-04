OPP asking for public help identifying person of interest in Fergus theft
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are leaning on the public for information on a person allegedly involved in a theft from a Fergus business.
On Aug. 4, OPP received a report of a theft from a business on Tower Street South that had occurred on July 29.
The person of interest was seen placing several items in a backpack and left without paying for the items, according to police.
The photo from OPP shows a man with a Marvel Comics character on his shirt. He’s also wearing dark pants and a dark hat and has a tattoo on his right forearm.
