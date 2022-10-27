OPP asking for public’s help after sudden death in Chatham-Kent
Elgin County OPP continue to investigate the events that lead to the discovery of a deceased individual on Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent last month.
Investigators are looking to speak with any member of the public that may have observed a northbound white hatchback passenger vehicle or an individual walking along Highway 40 between Pine Line and Eberts Line on Sept. 19 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Police say the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed and is not being released pending notification to the next of kin.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
-
Organizations collect coats, other winter apparel for those who need themMaureen Brazeau graciously accepted two more coat donations at Rebuilt Resources in North Bay for this year's Operation Winter Warmth project.
-
'She was so loved': Family of slain B.C. RCMP constable shares statementSlain B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang is being remembered by her grieving family as someone who was joyful, thoughtful and community-minded.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in robbery, assault on TTCA man is being sought by police after another man was robbed and assaulted on the TTC earlier this week.
-
Toronto police charge man in telephone scam targeting seniorsA man from Quebec has been charged in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.
-
'We're all struggling,’ Cochrane Food Bank says about new Food Banks Canada reportFood Banks Canada has released its annual Hunger Count Report and the statistics are grim. Nearly 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank in March 2022, a 35-per-cent increase from 2019.
-
B.C. officials watching U.S. rating system for atmospheric rivers after federal delayBritish Columbia’s deputy premier appears to be quietly using an American system for rating the severity of atmospheric rivers in the absence of a much-anticipated Canadian system.
-
Woman living in SUV for weeks amid B.C.'s backlog for resolving tenancy disputesA woman from Surrey, B.C., has been homeless for weeks amid a growing backlog in the system designed to resolve tenant-landlord disputes.
-
Market Square ponders future as New Brunswick Museum leaves uptown Saint JohnThe New Brunswick Museum’s departure from Market Square in uptown Saint John presents a chance for a “refresh,” according to the building’s proprietor.
-
Pictou County residents still cleaning up a month after FionaA month after post-tropical storm Fiona passed through Toney River, N.S., Margaret and Raymond Murray still feel stuck in time.