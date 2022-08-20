OPP asking public for help in finding a missing 78-year-old man from Norwich

Oxford County OPP is asking the public for their help in locating a 78-year-old male from the Norwich area.

Police presence has been increased in the area at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

MISSING: 78 yr. old male from Norwich Area. Increased police presence in the area. If seen or located please call Oxford County OPP #OPP #OxfordOPP 1-888-310-1122. ^sm pic.twitter.com/7CkIyFG1j8