OPP asking public's assistance to identify two suspects for using stolen credit cards

Provincial police are asking the public if they can recognize two people who stole credit cards from Huron County gas stations.

In a tweet, Wellington OPP said the suspects used stolen credit cards at three different gas stations on Oct. 3.

Police said the cards were stolen from a vehicle in Harriston.

One security photo issued by police shows a white woman, with her hair pulled back, wearing a mask, grey hooded coat, and carrying a black purse.

In the other photos is a man wearing a blue baseball cap, wearing a black mask, coat, and black pants.

#WellingtonOPP seeking public's assistance with identifying 2 suspects that used stolen credit cards at 3 gas stations in @HuronCountyED on Oct 3. Credit Cards were stolen from a vehicle entry in Harriston. Call OPP 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips . ^cr pic.twitter.com/tIoQSfO5yG