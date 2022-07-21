OPP asks for public's help to find a missing Georgina woman

York Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Georgina woman.

Melissa Gill, 32, has not had contact with her family since April.

Police received notice that she had missed a court order to report appointment on July 5.

South Simcoe Police had contact with Gill on July 6 when they dropped her off at a hotel for the homeless, said York Regional's Const. Maniva Armstrong.

She has not been in contact with police or family since.

Gill has ties to the Bradford and Toronto areas, however, she may travel outside of those areas.

She is four feet 11 inches tall, 160 to 190 pounds, hazel eyes, glasses and long straight black hair.

Investigators and family are concerned for her well-being.

They are asking anyone with information to contact York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7341, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.