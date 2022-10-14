OPP asks public for help in search for missing woman in Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a Kirkland Lake woman missing since Sept. 7.
Police are conducting an “extensive” search for Ashley Lafrance, who was last seen on Station Road South in Kirkland Lake.
Officers with the OPP crime unit, with assistance from the OPP emergency response team and canine unit are looking for the 29-year-old woman.
“There will be a continued increase in police presence in the Kirkland Lake area as the OPP searches for Ashley Lafrance,” police said in a media release Friday.
Police are asking the public to check their properties and outbuildings as part of the ongoing effort to locate Lafrance.
Lafrance is described as 5-foot-3, thin, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a T-shirt and hat.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
