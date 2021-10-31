OPP assist with RV fire investigation in Temagami River area

Ontario Provincial Police from the West Nipissing detachment were called to a number of trailer fires in the Temagami River area early Saturday evening.

Police say the recreational vehicles were located at a lodge in Field, Ont. where a storage shed also caught fire.



OPP’s Forensic Identification Services (FIS) have been called in to assist with the Fire Marshal’s investigation.

No injuries have been reported and police have not yet released estimate to the cost of damage.



Any person with information regarding the fires should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)