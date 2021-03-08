Some tense moments for authorities who responded to a call that two people, with a child had gone through the ice on Lake St. Clair.

Provincial Police Constable, Amanda Allen said OPP called on its aviation services and notified the Joint Coordination Centre on Saturday around 6 p.m.

The people made it to safety on their own with the child, who was on a sled.

“The matter is under investigation and police are again reminding everyone to stay off the waterways,” Allen said,

