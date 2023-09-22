OPP bust drug exchange in Orillia parking lot, 2 arrested

Two people in Orillia face a slew of charges in connection with an OPP drug investigation.

Provincial police say officers observed the two accused attempting to do a drug exchange in a commercial parking lot in the city on Wednesday.

The Orillia Community Street Crime Unit, with help from the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, placed the two under arrest.

Police allege they seized cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone pills, $600 cash, digital scales and packaging, and cell phones.

A 29-year-old from Barrie and a 27-year-old woman from Scarborough face multiple drug trafficking charges, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.