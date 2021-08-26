OPP busts large cannabis grow op in Dufferin County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Dufferin provincial police busted a large cannabis grow operation in East Garafraxa with an estimated value of over $60,000.
Officers executed a search warrant at a rural property in the town on Wednesday and arrested four people.
Police say they seized 601 cannabis plants, a John Deer lawn tractor, a 2017 Dodge Ram truck, and an industrial water pump as part of the investigation.
The four accused are charged with cultivating cannabis in a place that is not their dwelling house.
Police say they will not be releasing the names of the accused while the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
