OPP call in crime unit to investigate dispute in Bracebridge

Police have called in the Muskoka Crime Unit to investigate an incident in Bracebridge.

OPP say they were called to an address on High Falls Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to de-escalate a situation where property was damaged.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.  

