OPP calls individuals who helped in Port Sydney tragedy 'heroes'

Huntsville provincial police say the individuals who sprang into action to help three men swept under the fast-moving current in Port Sydney on Sunday are nothing short of heroes.

"The Huntsville OPP would like to thank all citizens and emergency services personnel that came forward to help on that day. Your selfless actions were those of a caring community and that of heroes," a release stated Wednesday.

Over the weekend, three men visiting the popular area slid down the rocks into the rapids and were pulled under the water.

Several people nearby rushed to help and managed to pull one man to shore.

Witnesses say the incident "happened in seconds."

Despite their efforts, two men in their early 20s lost their lives. A third man is recovering in the hospital.

The rapids are a destination for locals and tourists for sliding and tubing down the rocks despite warning signs cautioning the dangerous conditions.

Police say the three men were not wearing life jackets.