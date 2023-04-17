OPP calls off police pursuit of speeding truck hauling stolen excavator

Dufferin police say the driver of a speeding pick-up truck hauling a mini excavator refused to stop for officers.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tried to stop the truck and trailer near the Townline in East Garafraxa shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver fled southbound on Winston Churchill Drive into Caledon and then proceeded eastbound on Highpoint Sideroad.

They say due to the driver's high speed, officers chose not to pursue the vehicle.

The pick-up truck is described as a white 2005-2010 Chevrolet 2500. It was towing an orange Kubota mini excavator on a tri-axle trailer.

At one point, OPP says the driver got out of the vehicle on Highpoint Drive to unhook the trailer.

The mini excavator and trailer were recovered and returned to the owner at a worksite in Bradford.

A lineup of cars formed behind the suspect vehicle, and investigators are hoping someone may have dash cam video or a photo of incident.

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Dufferin OPP at (519) 942-1711, 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.