OPP canines strike a pose for charity calendar

Canines employed by the Ontario Provincial Police are in the spotlight as the pups are front and centre of a fundraising calendar.

In the sixth annual OPP Canine Unit calendar, canines from across Ontario show off their specialized skills and day-to-day commitment to community safety.

Each month features a canine with a write-up identifying their specialty, their role and home location.

Among the pictured pups is Duke, a Malinois Cross from North Bay, who is seen tracking in the thick snow in December's photo.

"For more than 50 years, the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit handlers and canines have been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions to keep Ontarians safe," the OPP said in a news release.

"Between providing assistance for search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence, canine unit canines took time to put their best paws forward for charity."

In addition to Duke, there's two-year-old Conan of London who shows off his search and rescue skills in June. In March's photo, the newest training course graduate, Felix from Norfolk, climbs aboard the hovering helicopter with his handler.

All proceeds from the 2022 OPP Canine Unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. Last year's calendar sales raised more than $22,000. Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.