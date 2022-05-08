OPP caution public after passenger spotted riding on back of moving truck

Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger — and now, they're cautioning the public regarding imitating the dangerous stunt.

In a tweet, police say that an unknown person rode on the back of a truck that was travelling down Highway 24 in Norfolk County, Ont. at night over the weekend. The person is seen standing on the vehicle’s bumper and clutching the side of the truck.

“No, you are not seeing things!” OPP wrote on Twitter.

While reaction from the public to the viral video has been humourous, police meanwhile are not laughing.

"If that truck would have hit a bump, that person may have been thrown from that vehicle could have land in the opposite lanes of traffic or directly in front of a truck or car following," said acting police sergeant Ed Sanchuk.

What also disturbed police was the fact that no one called in the alarming behaviour at the time of the incident.

“We never got a call from any concerned members of the public. What I got on Saturday was a call from a concerned member of the public [who] saw this video [and] sent me a little bit of a clip of this video that I shared on social media," said Sanchuk.

Under the Highway traffic act, a stunt like this can result in a $110 ticket, but police say they are looking at this as an educational opportunity and would like to talk to the person on the back of this truck.

OPP continue to investigate the incident. If you recognize the truck or the person holding onto the back of it, police ask that you reach out to Norfolk OPP or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland

No, YOU are NOT seeing things! A person made a decision to ride on the back on this truck on #Hwy24 unbeknownst to the driver. This is a very dangerous act that could of had life-altering or ending consequences. #OPP continuing to investigate. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/4QSJl0R4nw