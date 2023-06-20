OPP charge 14-year-old with arson after vehicle fire
A 14-year-old from the Township of Wellington North has been charged with arson after reports of a vehicle fire in a field off of Sligo Road East.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said police and the Wellington North Fire Department responded to the fire on June 7, 2023, at around 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire was determined to be suspicious, a news release said, and OPP started an investigation.
As a result, a 14-year-old was charged and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph court at a later date.
At the time, OPP said there have been a total of five fires in five days, including the vehicle fire.
In an email to CTV News, OPP said the vehicle fire does not appear to be connected to the other ones.
The other fires are still under investigation.
