OPP charge 37-year-old of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation with assault
CTV News London Multimedia Journalist
Jordyn Read
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Haldimand County Detachment responded to the report of an assault on Ojibway Road, in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Friday afternoon.
As a result, OPP have charged 37-year-old of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation with alleged assault.
The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.
