OPP charge 8, seize $140K in drugs and weapons in multi-unit investigation

Eight people in southwestern Ontario were charged Wednesday as part of a joint investigation between Ontario Provincial Police and Woodstock police where officials seized more than $140,000 in illegal drugs and weapons.

"Numerous search warrants were executed earlier this morning by Oxford OPP community street crimes unit and neighbouring detachments in Tillsonburg, Elgin County and the city of Woodstock," Inspector Anthony Hymers, Detachment Commander with the Oxford OPP, said in a video posted to Twitter.

Items seized in the investigation include suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, cannabis, prohibited weapons and one vehicle.

In total, 10 people were arrested as part of the investigation, police said.

Eight of the 10 people arrested are facing charges that include possession of cocaine and fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of prohibited weapons, Hymers said.

*UPDATE* Here's a look at the items seized in today's operation, along with an update on the investigation. @OxfordCounty @ElginCounty @cityofwoodstock @Woodstock_PS #OxfordOPP #Woodstock^dr pic.twitter.com/I09idO8Phd

In an early morning tweet about 5:50 a.m., OPP West Region told residents to expect police presence at Baldwin Street and Francis Street in Tillsonburg, Fourth Street in Straffordville, College Line in Elgin County, and James Street in Woodstock.

The joint investigation involved a slew of police teams, including:

OPP West Region Emergency Response Team

Tactics and Rescue Unit

London organized Crime Enforcement Bureau

K-9 Unit

Urban Search and Rescue Team

Aviation Services

West Region Crime

Oxford OPP uniformed members

Woodstock police uniformed members

"We believe as a result of the collaborative effort between the Woodstock police and neighbouring OPP detachments the quantity of narcotics recovered will no doubt lead to lives saved," said Inspector Mike Butler, Detachment Commander with Elgin County OPP, said in the video.