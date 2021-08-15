OPP charge driver in connection with fatal motorcycle crash last month near Exeter, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A 35-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving causing death after a motorcyclist was killed last month near Exeter, Ont.
On July 3, emergency crews were called to Thames Road East for a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Huron OPP say the vehicle tried to pass a pickup truck, hit the truck, lost control and veered into the oncoming lane and the motorcycle.
The deceased has been identified as Anthony Paiva, 58, from Shakespeare.
The accused will appear in court Oct. 5.
