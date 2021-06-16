OPP charge man following alleged sexual assaults in Caledonia, Ont., say there may be more underage victims
Haldimand OPP feel there may be more potential victims after arresting and charging a suspect with numerous sex-related offences in Caledonia, Ont.
Police say Mitchell Martins, 22, of no-fixed-address engaged in sexually explicit conversations on social media with two girls.
Police allege Martins met with the victims on separate occasions and sexually assaulted them.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age X3
- Sexual interference X3
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age X4
- Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication X3
- Communicate with anyone under 18 years of age for the purpose of obtaining sexual services X3
- Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age X2
- Possession of child pornography
- Makes, prints, publishes or possess for the purpose of publication any child pornography
- Imports, distributes, sells, or possess for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography
- Voyeurism
OPP believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who may have online interaction with the username MITCHELLMARTINS to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.