OPP charge man related to Kingsville business break-in

Essex County OPP have charged a Windsor man after a break-in at a Kingsville business last month.

On Nov. 5, at approximately 5:03 a.m., OPP with the Kingsville Detachment responded to a report of a break and enter to a business on Division Street North.

On Dec. 12, Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with the assistance the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporate Investigations has charged a Kingsville resident in connection with the break and enter.

As a result, Jacob Todd Reaume, 32, of Windsor was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a place - with intent to commit indictable offence

Possession Break In Instruments

Disguise with Intent

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Mischief - destroys or damages property

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor on March 8, 2024, to answer to the charges.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.