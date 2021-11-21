OPP charge Manitoulin man with sexual assault, breach of probation

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 55-year-old man from Little Current, Ont. after an investigation revealed what officers say was a sexual assault occurrence that took place over an extensive period of time.



The accused has been charged with sexual assault and failure to comply with a probation order was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay November 22, 2021.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.