OPP charge Orillia man with multiple impaired driving, theft charges
One man is facing multiple impaired driving and theft charges following an incident early Sunday morning.
According to OPP, officers received a call around 6:30 Sunday morning about a man who appeared to be intoxicated entering parked vehicles and knocking on doors in the Sebright area.
When officers located the individual, he pulled out of a driveway, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered a ditch. The vehicle turned out to be stolen.
As a result, a 40-year-old male from Orillia is facing multiple impairment and theft charges. He is being held for a bail hearing on Monday.