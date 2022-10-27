OPP charge school bus driver after crash

A 48-year-old school bus driver has been charged with careless driving after a collision.

On Thursday, Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in tweet that officers responded Wednesday to a crash between a school bus and a car on Ontario Street in Central Huron.

According to OPP, the bus collided with a passenger car that was stopped to allow kids to cross the road.

The driver is from Goderich, OPP said in the tweet.

