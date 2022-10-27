OPP charge school bus driver after crash
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
A 48-year-old school bus driver has been charged with careless driving after a collision.
On Thursday, Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in tweet that officers responded Wednesday to a crash between a school bus and a car on Ontario Street in Central Huron.
According to OPP, the bus collided with a passenger car that was stopped to allow kids to cross the road.
The driver is from Goderich, OPP said in the tweet.
#HuronOPP responded to a school bus vs car collision on Ontario St in @CentralHuron yesterday. Bus collided with passenger car that was stopped allowing kids to cross the road. 48 year-old bus driver from Goderich charged with careless driving. #DriveSafe ^cs pic.twitter.com/mJKg6xGqt3— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 27, 2022
-
Organizations collect coats, other winter apparel for those who need themMaureen Brazeau graciously accepted two more coat donations at Rebuilt Resources in North Bay for this year's Operation Winter Warmth project.
-
'She was so loved': Family of slain B.C. RCMP constable shares statementSlain B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang is being remembered by her grieving family as someone who was joyful, thoughtful and community-minded.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect wanted in robbery, assault on TTCA man is being sought by police after another man was robbed and assaulted on the TTC earlier this week.
-
Toronto police charge man in telephone scam targeting seniorsA man from Quebec has been charged in connection with a telephone scam targeting seniors.
-
'We're all struggling,’ Cochrane Food Bank says about new Food Banks Canada reportFood Banks Canada has released its annual Hunger Count Report and the statistics are grim. Nearly 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank in March 2022, a 35-per-cent increase from 2019.
-
B.C. officials watching U.S. rating system for atmospheric rivers after federal delayBritish Columbia’s deputy premier appears to be quietly using an American system for rating the severity of atmospheric rivers in the absence of a much-anticipated Canadian system.
-
Woman living in SUV for weeks amid B.C.'s backlog for resolving tenancy disputesA woman from Surrey, B.C., has been homeless for weeks amid a growing backlog in the system designed to resolve tenant-landlord disputes.
-
Market Square ponders future as New Brunswick Museum leaves uptown Saint JohnThe New Brunswick Museum’s departure from Market Square in uptown Saint John presents a chance for a “refresh,” according to the building’s proprietor.
-
Pictou County residents still cleaning up a month after FionaA month after post-tropical storm Fiona passed through Toney River, N.S., Margaret and Raymond Murray still feel stuck in time.