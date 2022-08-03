OPP charge suspect with impaired driving on Hwy. 17

Members of the Sault Ste Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver heading northbound on Highway 17B from Echo Bay shortly after 11:30 a.m. on July 31.

Officers with the Batchewana First Nation Police Service located the vehicle near Belleau Lake Road heading west on Highway 17 in the community of Garden River First Nation.

A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking with the driver an officer determined they had consumed alcohol.

“The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie Police Service detachment where further testing was conducted,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

The 38-year-old from Batchewana First Nation has been charged with operation while impaired and driving while prohibited.

The driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 in Sault Ste Marie.

“Reporting impaired driving is everyone's responsibility,” police said. “Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.”