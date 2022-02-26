OPP charge three people in Espanola drug bust

In a release, the OPP said officers used a search warrant Feb. 25 at an Arthur Court residence in the town of Espanola.

Over $4000 in cash, 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 39 grams of crack cocaine, over 23 grams of Fentanyl, and over 29 grams of cocaine and Percocet tablets were seized with an estimated street value of over $26,000, police said.

Cell phones, digital scales and an imitation firearm were also found by officers.

Two Scarborough men and a 27-year old Espanola woman each face multiple charges.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court April 4, 2022