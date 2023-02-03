OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.

The Oxford County detachment posted photos to Twitter Friday, showing a car with a smashed in windshield.

They said the incident, involving the car and a truck, happened on Highway 401.

“Oxford OPP reminding all motorists to clear off snow and ice from vehicles, especially the roof to avoid damage or injury,” they tweeted.

Adding, that a truck driver is now facing charges.

#OxfordOPP reminding all motorists to clear off snow and ice from vehicles, especially the roof to avoid damage or injury after an incident on #Hwy 401. Truck placed out of service and driver charged #SafetyFirst^pc pic.twitter.com/uGlkA3Nwyz

OPP officers with the Quinte West detachment also posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday night.

It shows a car, almost fully blanketed in snow, in a restaurant drive-thru. The side windows and signal lights have been cleared off, but the rear windshield and license plate are completely covered in snow.

“Quinte OPP stopped this snow covered vehicle last night,” they tweeted. “Please remember to remove snow and ice from your vehicle before driving. Obstructed windows and blinkers as well as flying snow/ice poses a danger to all drivers. This can result in collisions and charges.”

#QuinteOPP stopped this snow covered vehicle last night.



Please remember to remove snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.



Obstructed windows & blinkers as well as flying snow/ ice poses a danger to all drivers. This can result in collisions and charges. ^aw pic.twitter.com/XH3UHkYyiz