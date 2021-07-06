OPP charge two men for drinking and boating in Muskoka

Two boaters are facing impaired operation charges in Muskoka.

On Saturday, while patrolling Kahshe Lake in the Town of Gravenhurst, OPP said they stopped a boater who they suspected was under the influence of alcohol.

According to the OPP, the investigation found that the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus and was charged with operation while impaired.

Another boater on Mirror Lake near the Indian River in the Township of Muskoka Lakes was also pulled over on Saturday and charged with the same offences, said police.

Police said both men were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge.