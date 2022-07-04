OPP charge two people in connection with murder on Manitoulin Island

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two people in connection with a June 24th shooting where one person died, police said in a release Sunday.

And, a 20-year old Hamilton man is still wanted for second-degree murder by police.

Police said 55-year old Sherry Eadie from Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands, and 25-year old Darcy Shawanda, from Whitefish River First Nation, have been charged with the following:

• Accessory After the Fact to Murder

• Obstruct Peace Officer

They are scheduled to appear in court July 20.

Police continue to search for 20-year old Hanif Duncan of Hamilton who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.