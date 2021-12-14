OPP charge two people in Kirkland Lake drug bust

Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake arrested two people Dec. 11 after a search warrant was used at a residence on Tweedsmuir Road, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police seized cash and drugs suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, opioids, ecstasy and prescription medication.

The street value of the seizure is estimated to be over $85,000, said police.

A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman from Kirkland Lake now face the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - crack cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – ecstasy

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone

Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The individuals were released are scheduled to appear in court in Kirkland Lake on Jan. 27.