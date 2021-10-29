OPP charge two women in drug trafficking investigation in Midland
An OPP drug bust in Midland resulted in the arrest of two women.
Officers with the Street Crime Unit were armed with a search warrant when they allegedly seized cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia from a Southwinds Crescent house Thursday afternoon.
Police charged a 40-year-old Midland woman and a 23-year-old Brampton woman with possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and possession of property obtained by theft under $5,000.
The Brampton woman was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.
Both were released on recognizance, with a court date scheduled for December in Midland.
Police urge anyone with information on a drug or property-related investigations to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Anonymous tipsters don't testify in court, and the information provided could result in a $2,000 cash reward.
-
Sexual assault survivors in Cape Breton show support for Kyle BeachTwo victims of a high-profile sex offender in Nova Scotia say Kyle Beach's message shines new light on subject so many still don't understand.
-
Inglewood businesses suffer through multiple protests outside Without Papers PizzaArea business owners say ongoing protests outside Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood are hurting their bottom line at a time they can least afford it.
-
N.S. aims to recruit medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC investigating ransomware attack that knocked down some of its communications systemThe Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.
-
Federal vaccine passport for travel now available for B.C. residentsBritish Columbians now have access to the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship, the government announced Friday.
-
N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmaciesNova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.