OPP charges man, 70, with 13 counts of mischief
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A Caledon senior faces a slew of charges in connection with an ongoing OPP mischief investigation.
Provincial police say over the past several weeks, they have received reports, primarily about graffiti on private and town property, mainly in Orangeville.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
Police say the graffiti tag 'No Digital ID' was found spray-painted on some of the property.
"Graffiti may be viewed by some as little more than an unsightly nuisance; however, it costs property owners and taxpayers dearly," OPP said.
Police say officers arrested a 70-year-old man on Friday.
He faces 13 counts of mischief, destroying or damaging property.
Police urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario allegesMarineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.
-
Woman airlifted after crash near WallensteinA woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.
-
LL Cool J concert will kick off BC Lions home openerThe BC Lions are promising a knockout performance from a hip-hop phenomenon ahead of their 2023 home opener.
-