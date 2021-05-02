OPP Charging Golfers playing Illegally in Tillsonburg, Ont

Golfers exiting the Bridges at Tillsonburg golf course in Tillsonburg Ont. are being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and ticketed under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Four officers were stationed along John Pound Rd. Sunday taking photos of people playing the 9th and 17th holes.

When the players would later leave the course, officers would direct them to pull over. A photo description would be matched with the driver and officers would then issue a $750 ticket, along with the victim surcharge it totals $880.

Rick Cober from Kitchener, Ont. was one of those ticketed leaving the course Sunday.

"I kind of expected it," referring to the ticket after seeing the police taking his photo during his round.



Cober feels its ridiculous that golfers are being ticketed because he says it's a safe outdoor activity.

"They said they agree with what we're doing but they got a job to do," Cober says of his conversation with the OPP officer.

"This is really on Doug Ford."

An OPP officer on scene said 10 golfers were ticketed Saturday at the course, and OPP also charged the golf course with two counts of failure to comply with continued Section 7.0.2 Order, of the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

In addition OPP say five individuals at the golf club were charged for alleged failure to comply under the reopening act, on Friday.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on June 3, 2021.