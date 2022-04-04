OPP chili lunch helps raise funds to bring refugee family in Jordan to Petawawa, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers have helped raise nearly $3,300 to help bring a family of Syrian refugees to Petawawa, Ont.

A church group in Petawawa has been working since last July to sponsor Jokhadar family, who remain in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. Qusai Jokhadar, 26, arrived at the refugee camp when he was 15 years old. In the years since, he met his wife Siwar, 21, and they had two children, Sahar, 3, and Ward, 1.

On March 31, members of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP held a chili luncheon and silent auction fundraiser to help support the efforts to bring the Jokhadars to Canada. Officers served more than 90 meals and participants were able to bid on several donated items in the silent auction.

“There was strong interest and support from all ranks of officers for this important community initiative,” said Sgt. Patrick Smith in a news release. “This is a great example of mobilizing our strong community partnerships in order to achieve our goals of helping those in need. This fundraiser will hopefully bring the Jokhadar family one step closer to safety and security in Canada.”

Members of the St. John's Lutheran Church group sponsoring the family are hoping they will be able to come to Canada by late 2022 or early 2023.